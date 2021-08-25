JE Sarpong entreats coach CK Akonnor to be consistent with his call ups

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Veteran coach, JE Sarpong has entreated Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor to be consistent with his call-ups in order to form a formidable squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Ghana is yet to win a major silverware since 1982 despite coming close to ending the trophy drought in the last decade.



The Black Stars will commence their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Ahead of the qualifiers, coach Akonnor has named a 30-man squad for the doubleheader.



Reacting to the call-ups, the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach lamented the lack of consistency in the team.



“In coaching, consistency is a key factor, cohesion is another factor so how do you get the cohesion? Cohesion will come from consistency and so if there is a continuous change in call ups the rhythm will always change.”



“For so many years we have changed our team which isn’t the best, there are still new faces in Akonnor’s squad for the qualifiers so how do you play together, so I believe consistency has been our bane now,” he said.



