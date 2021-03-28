JAMB registration fee and why NIN dey important for 2021/2022 UTME registration

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Professor Ishaq Oloyede, say di reason di board introduce di use of National Identity Number for di 2021 registration na to stop exam malpractice.



Oga Oloyede wey tok dis one for virtual meeting wit owners of Computer Based Test centres say di use of NIN for registration come from Nigeria Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and di reason na to also checkmate security issues for Nigeria.



"Na for security reasons; for our small level e go help to avoid impersonation but bigger picture of insecurity for di kontri dey and we know say many of dis problems wey we get na because we get identification problem, we no fit identify every citizen..."



JAMB bin announce April 8 as di date for di registration exercise of di 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. For statement on Wednesday dem add say registration go end on May 15, 2021.





Oloyede tok for di meeting say candidates must make use of accessible SIM cards wey dem never use before for UTME registration.Im add say JAMB dey do tok-tok wit di minister of Communication and Digital Economy to grant conditional waiver to almost 20 percent of candidates wey no get SIM card."Not all di candidates dey without SIM, 80 percent of di candidates already get dia number, we dey talk of di 20 percent and if we dey fortunate enough to secure di waiver of di minister through di NCC, we go go ahead to make sure pipo comply fully di conditions because e dey in our best interest as a nation say those things wey dem don put in place go dey allowed to protect all of us."Di exam body for tweet bin announce say registration fee for di 2021 application documents na N3, 500 and N500 for di recommended Reading Text.