JAMB portal: How to check mock exam result as candidates prepare for June 19 exams

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Di tok-tok pesin for di Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB don announce di release of di mock exams students bin write to prepare dem for di main exam.



For statement wey im release on Wednesday, oga Fabian Benjamin write: "Di result of di mock examination conducted on June 3 don dey our website."



Di mock exam wey di exam join bodi dey conduct before di main UTME every year na to give candidates clues to how JAMB UTME be.



E dey expose candidates to di way JAMB dey set questions to test candidates ability for UTME, allow candidates know which subject e bin dey weak or strong in.



Jamb statement say: "A total of 160,718 candidate bin indicate interest to sit for di examination but only 62,780 turned out for di mock exercise wey we don now release di results."



Di mock exam no dey compulsory. E dey completely optional and e no be requirement for writing di main exam.



Oga Fabian Benjamin direct candidates wey write di mock exam to visit dia website www.jamb.gov.ng to check di results and print out dia slip



Dis na how to check Jamb Mock exam result for JAMB website





You go first enta di portal www.jamb.gov.ng

Then click on di Quick links option for di page. di drop down go show you different option and you go chose di Intranet login

If you dey login for di first time, di username na your profile code and your password na you NIN.

You go need create a password for other login, your username na still your profile code.

To print out your mock exam slip, visit https://portal.jamb.gov.ng/ExamSlipPrinting/PrintMockExaminationSlip

Enter your JAMB registration number or email address for di required column.

Then, click on 'Print Examination Slip' button to access/print your Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination slip.

JAMB main UTME exam go hold on June 19 and July 3 afta di exam body bin extend registration dates to accommodate candidates wey get issues registering for di exam wit dia National Identification Number (NIN).Di Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Professor Ishaq Oloyede, say di reason di board introduce di use of National Identity Number for di 2021 registration na to stop exam malpractice.