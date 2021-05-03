JAMB: Wetin we know about di gbege between JAMB registrar and di Nigeria Baptist Convention

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Registrar of di Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Isha'q Oloyede don react to di statement of di Nigeria Baptist Convention wey claim say di JAMB oga specifically target di Baptist Girls Academy for Lagos state and subject am to media trial.



Oga Oloyede for inside statement say im know target any school during im Registrar inspection board and im no sabi how di video wey confam say Baptist Girls Academy dey collect N8,000 from each students instead of di N3,500 wey di board approve for JAMB take go viral.



Wetin happun



Recently di Registrar of di Joint Admission and Matriculation Board bin dey Lagos state, South West Nigeria to monitor di registration centres wey di board approve for di JAMB examination.



During di monitoring, oga Oloyede bin ask some students of Baptist College Academy for Lagos state how much di school management dey charge dem for JAMB registration, di students answer say di school dey charge dem N8,000 for di exam registration.



To confam if wetin dem tok na true, di JAMB registrar ask one of dia teachers how much dem dey collect from students for di examination, di teacher say na N4,700 but di students insist say na N8.000 dia parents dey pay.



Di video of di mata bin go viral for social media and pipo claim say na extortion. Dis one make di Nigeria Baptist Convention to release statement say wetin di registrar do no good.



Di NBC for inside statement wey dia Chairman, Education Management Board, Prof Oyesoji Aremu issue argue say di board registrar suppose don investigate di alleged N8,000 wey di school dey collect from students for JAMB registration before e open di teacher and di school to "emotional trial and public opprobrium."



E add join say for di video wey go viral, oga Oloyede bin take di position of a 'prosecutor and judge' against di defenceless teacher, Mr Kayode Oloyede, who also dey on scheduled assignment.



According to di convention, di breakdown of di charges include JAMB registration (N3,500); novel, which e say na JAMB recommend and dey provide am na (N500); Computer-Based Test charges (N700), Test Driller software and installation - CBT practice kit (N2,000); and transportation and feeding (N1,300).



Prof. Aremu say di fee na wit di consent of di parents through di Parents Teachers' Association platform, e add join say di academy na private school and goment no dey fund dem.



"Beyond wetin Prof. Oloyede want make di public believe as e single out one of di Baptist mission schools, everybody no say wetin other private schools for Nigeria dey charge as fees dey between N10,000 and N25,000 (depending on di services wey dem go provide during di examinations for di student)," e tok.



JAMB for inside statement wey di Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, release explain how di video mata take happun.



E say during di tour, some journalists bin ask di registrar why some centres and schools dey charge high money pass di one wey di board release.



Di registrar say "im no dey aware say dat kain large scale extortion dey happun anywhere except for some elite secondary schools wey dia habit na to dey collect illegitimate money from dia students in di name of di board."



"As di interview dey go on, di journalists bin see some students and dey call di registrar attention to hear how much dem dey pay."



E say di registrar know say administrative channels dey to address dos kain "abnormalities" and na why e tell di most senior journalist make dem no record im interview wit di students and di teacher and e no sabi how di video take comot."



