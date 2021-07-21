J.E Sarpong sees similarities in Kamaldeen's move to Stade Rennais and Gyan's career path

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko coach, J.E.A Sarpong insists that Stade Rennais is a good career move for Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana, and believes that the teen sensation is on the right path.



According to the veteran coach, the French club's history with Ghanaian players including Asamoah Gyan puts the youngster in a good position to progress in his career.



Kamaldeen Sulemana joined Stade Rennais on a five-year deal from FC Nordsjaelland despite interest from Ajax and Manchester United.



“Asamoah Gyan and other Ghanaian players started from there and I believe he is following their footsteps,” Sarpong told Bryt FM.



“Ghanaian players normally play for Rennes because they embrace Ghanaian talent, so I think it is good on the part of the player not to secure a move to a bigger team.



“I believe Rennes will help him [Kamaldeen] a lot and he will be able to learn a lot there going forward. I think it is a good choice for him and the club can help him develop into a world star.



“Kamaldeen is very young, so joining Rennes will help him develop well. If he had joined a club like Liverpool, he could have struggled and will be farmed out on loan just like that.”