J.E Sarpong reacts to Richard Kingston’s claim of monitoring 15 goalkeepers for Ghana

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Veteran coach, Josef Emmanuel Sarpong, has reacted to Richard Kingston’s claim of monitoring 15 goalkeepers for Ghana ahead of the crucial World Cup play-off against Nigeria later this month.



The former Ghana shot-stopper who is currently the goalkeeper's coach for the Black Stars in an interview with Accra-based Hot FM disclosed that 15 goalkeepers are under consideration ahead of the Nigeria game.



The Black Stars will play the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter, with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Reacting to Kingston’s comment, the former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko gaffer said, “In goalkeeping, the trainer [Richard Kingson] should have pencilled just about five key goalkeepers for observation for the upcoming match but not as many as 15 goalkeepers that he said publicly that he was currently observing for a single match,” said Coach Sarpong, who is currently unattached



He noted that it was important for the Otto Addo-led technical team to undertake strategic invitation of players instead of disbanding the entire Black Stars team after their abysmal performance at the recent AFCON in Cameroun.



“Apart from goalkeeping, other departments that need to be strengthened to build a formidable team against Nigeria are the midfield and attack.



"We need to oil the midfield and sharpen the attack to ensure that we create and utilise the chances we create for us to win this crucial match and book a ticket to the Qatar 2022 Would Cup tournament.”