Ivory Coast team lands in Ghana for Black Stars friendly

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Elephants of Ivory Coast have arrived safely in Ghana for their friendly encounter with Black Stars.



The Elephants touched down on Friday, June 11, 2021, a day before the game at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The two teams agreed to play the friendly after CAF postponed the 20222 World Cup qualifiers, initially scheduled for this month, to September.



The Black Stars aim to make amends after Tuesday's defeat against Morocco in Rabat.



The match will kick-off at 5 pm on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Cape Coast Sports Stars.



