Ivory Coast seeks to maintain winning streak against Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Elephants of La Cote d’Ivoire will be hoping to maintain their winning streak against the Black Stars when they face off on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in an international friendly.



Ghana will play host to their West African neighbours at the Cape Coast Stadium as they prepare for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers slated for September this year.



Ivory Coast is currently on a run of three straight victories and unbeaten in five consecutive encounters against the Black Stars.



They have recorded four wins and a draw in the process and are seeking to maintain the winning streak.



Their last meeting came in 2015 when Ivory Coast defeated Ghana 9-8 on penalties to clinch the Africa Cup of Nations title.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars are keen on returning to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Morocco at the FAR Sportive Stadium last Tuesday.



Also, watch the Friday Debate with Joel Eshun on GhanaWeb TV in the post below:



