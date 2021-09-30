Ivorian goalkeeper Boris Junior Mandjui signs three-year deal with Medeama

Sports News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Ivorian goalkeeper Boris Junior Mandjui will feature for Ghana Premier League side Medeama after completing a move to the club, Footballghana.com can report.



The 25-year-old penned a three-year deal with the Yellow and Mauves after passing his mandatory medicals on Thursday.



The Tarkwa based club is in search of a replacement for departed shot-stoppers Eric Ofori Antwi and Frank Boateng.



Medeama terminated Frank Boateng’s contract after a ‘school boy’ mistake that led to their defeat to Hearts of Oak in the MTN FA Cup semi-finals.



Despite the acquisition of experienced goalie John Moosie from Eleven Wonders FC, the club has also added Junior Mandjui to their ranks as they seek to make an impact next season.



Junior Mandjui last played for Association Sportive de L'Indénié in Abidjan before heading to the Ghana Premier League to sign for the Tarkwa based club.



He also played for Burkina Faso side Salitas FC where he joined in July 2019 from Ivorian club Williamsville AC.



The highly-rated rated goalkeeper has had stints with Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, Salitas FC, Williamsville AC and USFA Ouagadougou.