Its doesn’t make sense to pay appearance fee to management committee members - Kwabena Yeboah

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA dissolve Black Stars Management Committee



GFA part ways with Milovan Rajevac



GFA appoint new Black Stars Management Committee Members



President of the Sports Writer of Ghana Association (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah has described the practice of paying appearance fees to Black Stars Management Committee Members as “senseless”.



According to the seasoned Sports Journalist and commentator, its beats his imagination that Management Committee Members of the Black Stars are paid appearance fees when they are not players.



Kwabena Yeboah stated that the revelations that came out of the Justice Dzamefe Commission after the 2014 World Cup that the Management Committee Members were paid appearance fees made Ghanaians angry and is one of the reasons people stopped following the Black Stars.



“These days when the national team is playing, there are more people who do not care about the team and there are those who wish for the downfall of the team and for me, the problems started after the Dzamefe Commission in 2014 and the things that came out and it was horrifying even for those of us closer to football.”



“We never believed that it was that rotten and why would a management member attract appearance fees, are they players? It doesn’t make sense and it's unethical and at that point, many Ghanaians felt that so many people are involved in football peculiar reasons and not because they love the sports.”



He added that the attitude of the players to boycott training over unpaid appearance fees during the 2014 FIFA World Cup despite the assurances from the then President, John Dramani Mahama also sent the wrong signal to Ghanaians.



“When I was running commentary at the 2014 World Cup and the news broke that the national team had boycotted training because their monies hadn’t arrived, my point is that, when the leader of the nation had assured you that the monies are guaranteed, you still decided to boycott training because the monies had not arrived and that sent a bad signal about their commitment,” Kwabena Yeboah said on GTV Sports+



Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Vice President Mark Addo as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.



Other Members of the Committee include Kwasi Agyemang – Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.), and Alhaji Karim Grusah.