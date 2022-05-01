You are here: HomeSports2022 05 01Article 1527752

Sports News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Its bittersweet beating WAFA with Kotoko - Coach Proper Nartey Ogum

Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum says that he  is happy that his side arrested the mini slump against West African Football Academy (WAFA).

Asante Kotoko after two consecutive defeats to RTU and Legon Cities recorded a 1-0 victory  over WAFA, Prosper Nartey's former team before joining Asante Kotoko.

According to the former University of Cape Coast lecturer he is delighted with  Kotoko's win but sad that his former side WAFA lost and heading for the drop.

"I'm happy we won. We are coming from a backdrop of two losses: RTU, Legon Cities but if you look at the defeat, it's sending the team [WAFA] that made me who I am in coaching down the relegation zone so I have mixed feelings but I'm a professional."

WAFA before the match were deeply rooted in the relegation zone and needed all three points against Asante Kotoko to escape the relegation  zone but lost having played a game more their relegation rivals  with  matches running out for them.

The reds recorded their first ever win at the Sogakope Park against WAFA on Saturday afternoon.

It was the usual suspect Frank Mbella Etouga who gave the league leaders the win and only goal of the game in the second half.

Kotoko after 27 matches have opened a 10 point gap on second placed Bechem Unitd who will play on Sunday whiles WAFA lie  17th  with 26 points and three points  adrift relegation.

