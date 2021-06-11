Italy unsung as Azzurri lay marker in Euro 2020 opener

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: Betway Ghana

Three second half goals from Marih Demaral (OG), Ciro IImmobile and Lorenzo Insigne against Turkey ensured Italy kicked off Euro 2020 in whirlwind fashion.



Prior to the start of the game, Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli had ignited the Stadio Olympico with a performance befitting the occasion amidst spectacular fireworks in a short opening ceremony.



It was a sight to behold when the match ball was ushered onto the pitch by a remote controlled car.



Italy were clearly the dominant side in the first and came close to breaking the deadlock late in the half but Chielini saw his header parried over the crossbar to end the half goalless.



The Azzurri struck first in the 53rd minute when Demiral turned the ball into his own net after Domenico Berardi's cross. Ciro Immobile added the second in the 66th minute before Insigne wrapped the scoring with a fine finish in the 79th minute.



Italy wrapped up a satisfying win though Insigne's powerful finish, after he was teed up by the impressive Immobile.



Azzurri fans erupted in wild jubilation in the night skies of Rome to herald the beginning of Euro 2020.



