Italy served Euro 2020 warning with De Bruyne and Belgium set to thrill today

Sports News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Italy booked their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a group game to spare as Manuel Locatelli scored twice in a comfortable 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome.



After Wales' impressive victory over Turkey, Roberto Mancini knew another three points would confirm his side's place in the knockout stages, but they would not be upstaged in Group A.



Those in attendance at the Stadio Olimpico were greeted to another exhibition in teamwork and game intelligence as Locatelli's double either side of half-time (26, 52) was added to late on by Ciro Immobile (89).



The result leaves Italy top of Group A on six points, two ahead of Wales ahead of their meeting in Rome on Sunday. Switzerland are not yet out of the competition but remain in third place ahead of their final group fixture against pointless Turkey.





Ukraine vs North Macedonia: Ukraine are set to be without winger Oleksandr Zubkov, who was substituted against the Netherlands with a foot injury. North Macedonia have no injury concerns and could name the same XI that were beaten by Austria.





Denmark vs Belgium: Denmark are likely to check on the mental wellbeing of their players are they return to the Parken Stadium, but apart from Eriksen, the full complement of players will be available.



Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been given the all-clear to play following the facial injuries he suffered during the Champions League. Eden Hazard had an injury-plagued season at Real Madrid but was used as a substitute against Russia and showed some of his old sparkle in a 20-minute cameo.



Axel Witsel is set for a surprise return after tearing an Achilles tendon in January while playing for Borussia Dortmund. After undergoing surgery, he was told it would be nine months before he could play again, but Martinez said Witsel's disciplined rehabilitation has allowed him to return way ahead of schedule.





The Netherlands vs Austria: Austria forward Marko Arnautovic will be suspended for insulting a North Macedonian opponent. Arnautovic later apologised on Instagram for some heated words and said he was not a racist.



Frank de Boer confirmed on Wednesday that Matthijs de Ligt is fit and ready to feature for the Netherlands.





