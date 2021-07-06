Italy’s revival under ‘orchestra director’ Mancini and how will Azzurris cope without Spinazzola?

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

From the moment tenor Andrea Bocelli began his stirring rendition of Nessun Dorma at the Stadio Olimpico's opening ceremony, it seemed there was something in the air.



Italy mourned missing out on the World Cup for the first time in 60 years in 2018 but Mancini has them motoring again.



The group stage brought three wins without a goal conceded. A vital test of mental toughness was passed against a gutsy Austria in the round of 16. The quarter-final defeat of top-ranked Belgium was a technical and tactical triumph, as well as another formidable display of character.



In 37 games under Mancini, the Azzurri have won 28, scored 90 goals and conceded just 16.



While evergreen centre-backs Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini continue to hold the fort, the players in front of them have evolved into a high-energy unit that presses hard, attacks at pace and rotate with freedom.



Lorenzo Insigne cutting inside from the left has afforded space for Leonardo Spinazzola - one of the players of the tournament before his injury against Belgium - to attack, while Federico Chiesa has provided width on the other flank and prompted dangerous runs inside from Nicolo Barella.



Former Italy boss Arrigo Sacchi has praised Mancini for marrying style and steel.



"All credit to Mancini, an extraordinary orchestra director. Without him, this team would never play this well. In next to no time he has managed to change our mentality."



Spinazzola's injury - the wing-back left the field in tears having ruptured his Achilles tendon against Belgium - was the only negative from Italy's quarter-final triumph in Munich.



The 28-year-old was enjoying a spectacular tournament, his speed and trickery providing an invaluable outlet on Italy's left flank. Indeed, while he was ostensibly operating as a wing-back, he often looked more like an auxiliary striker, such was the attacking nature of his role.



Spinazzola had made more dribbles than any other Italy player and also ranked highly for shots and chances created, but there is no like-for-like replacement in Mancini's squad. The more conservative Emerson is expected to deputise but Spinazzola's absence may demand a rethink from Mancini.



His Italy side have directed a high percentage of their attacks down Spinazzola's flank during the tournament so far but they will need to find different ways to harm Spain without him. "High pressing, pace and midfielders taking control of the game,"



The midfield battle is certainly likely to be significant. Spain have the capacity to dominate in that area of the pitch, with Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Koke a formidable unit. But for all their dominance of possession, their central midfielders are yet to score at Euro 2020.



Italy, on the other hand, appears to have far greater potency in that area. Manuel Locatelli and Matteo Pessina have both scored twice, while Barella has also found the net. Without Spinazzola, Italy will need those players to step up again at Wembley on Tuesday night.



