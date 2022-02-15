Italian side Spezia working to renew Emmanuel Gyasi’s contract

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Italian Serie A outfit Spezia Calcio are working to renew the contract of Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi.



The enterprising forward has been instrumental for the club, scoring 4 goals in 23 games this season.



He became a subject of interest for several clubs, including fellow Serie A club Sassuolo in the January transfer window.



Footballghana.com can report Spezia are willing to allow the Ghanaian forward leave in the summer transfer window.



But according to Nicolò Schira, the club is working to renew the contract of Gyasi until 2025, however, a very affordable release clause will be included in the contract.



Gyasi was recently ranked among the top 11 players with most appearances in the Serie A this campaign.



