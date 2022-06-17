Italian side Spezia interested in Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Italian Serie A outfit Spezia Calcio are interested in signing Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban ahead of next season, Footballghana.com can report.



Ekuban endured a difficult spell with Genoa in the just ended season. He was woeful in front of goal, failing to score in 29 league games. His only goal for the club came in the Italian Cup.



Footballghana.com understands Ekuban wants to leave Genoa despite having a 2-year contract following their demotion to the Serie B.



According to reports, Spezia Calcio wants to sign the 28-year-old ahead of the 2022/23 season.



Meanwhile, Turkish clubs Fenerbahçe and Besiktas have all shown interest in the Black Stars attacker.



The 28-year-old enjoyed an amazing spell with Trabzonspor in his three-year stint before departing before the start of the 2021/22 season.



