Italian side Calcio Foggia interested in services of midfielder Moses Odjer

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Italian lower-tier side, Calcio Foggia 1920 are interested in the signing of Ghanaian international Moses Odjer.



The player is currently contracted to Italian Serie B side Palermo FC but his future at the club remains uncertain.



Today, information gathered indicates that he could be leaving Palermo FC in the summer transfer window.



While not many clubs are after his signature, Moses Odjer is a target of Calcio Foggia 1920.



Officials of the Italian lower division side are looking to reinforce the squad of the team and believe the Ghanaian will be a quality addition.



The club wants to complete a deal to sign the experienced player to boost the chances of having a very successful campaign during the upcoming 2022/23 football season in Italy.



