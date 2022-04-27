Italian Ambassador to Ghana Daniela d'Orlandi supports ArthurLegacy Invitational tournament

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

H.E. Daniela d'Orlandi, the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, was at Adjiriganor Wembley Park in Accra on Tuesday to support the ArthurLegacy Invitational tournament.



Daniela d'Orlandi was the special guest for the opening day of the tournament, and she showed up.



She performed the ceremonial kickoff and lauded the organizers, led by agent Oliver Arthur, for their role in discovering Ghana's next football stars.



The final event will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday at 3 p.m.



Young footballers from 18 different teams are pitting their skills against one another in preparation for a possible move abroad to begin their professional careers.



Top scouts from European clubs such as Napoli, Napoli, Atalanta, Sassuolo, and Torino are keeping an eye on them.