'It wont be easy' - Nigeria legend Okocha warns Super Eagles ahead of Ghana game

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria legend, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha has warned the Super Eagles to be weary about the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs qualifying stage.



The former Bolton star stated that qualifying for the World Cup should be the prime objective, regardless of what the team does on the field.



Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg of their World Cup play-offs on March 24, 2022, before the return leg in three days' time in Abuja.



“Ghana versus Nigeria match is never an easy one. It is more about the rivalry, it is a pride match and a bragging right one,” began Okocha.



“For me, what is most important is to get the ticket. It doesn’t matter how, even if we don’t play beautiful football, what is important is getting the ticket to the World Cup in Qatar. It is the result that matters,” he added.



Okocha played for Nigeria between 1993 to 2006, making 73 matches for the Super Eagles.