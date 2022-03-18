It won’t be easy but Nigeria will finish Ghana to qualify for WC - Ex-Super EagleS goalie

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

A former goalkeeper of the Nigeria national team, Andrew Aikhoumogbe says he has no doubt the Super Eagles will soar over the Black Stars to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



Speaking in an interview with Completesports.com, the retired goalie said although the game will be tough, the Super Eagles have a stronger squad and will overcome the opponent at the end of the two legs.



“This is a game the Super Eagles knows they must have to prove a point and take something valuable to Nigeria if they are to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“Yes, I agree that the game won’t be an easy one for Nigeria, however, I have so much confidence that the Super Eagles will take their Ghanaian counterpart to the cleaner regardless of where the game will be played,” Andrew Aikhoumogbe shared.



He continued, “It’s Eagles all the way and I believe victory shall be achieved at the end.”



Nigeria face Ghana in a two-legged tie later this month to fight for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament scheduled to be staged in Qatar.



The first and second leg meetings are slated to be staged on March 25, and 29, 2022, respectively.