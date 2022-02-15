It will get better for Legon Cities in the second round - Coach Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of Legon Cities, Maxwell Konadu says that things will get better for his struggling side in the second round of the Ghana Premier League season.



The Royals have been limping in the league all season as they have been starring relegation at times this season.



In the 17 matches played so far this season, the royals have won just five drawing six and losing six and now lie 12th on the league log.



According to coach Maxwell Konadu they assembled a new team at the club and needed time to gel and hopes that gradually they will move into gear in the second round.



“We had a difficult league start. We assembled a new team, so it was going to take time obviously but gradually we are getting there and in the second round things will be better than this.”



Maxwell Konadu took over the club last season from Bashir Hayford and helped them survive relegation.