'It will be tough against Asante Kotoko' - Bechem United coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Coach Mingle says the supporting base of Asante Kotoko will make it difficult for the Hunters



• Asante Kotoko will host Bechem United on matchday two of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League



• Bechem United currently occupies the top spot on the Premier League table



Bechem United coach, Kassim Mingle, is anticipating a tough test against record holders of the Ghana Premier League on matchday two of the new season.



Both Asante Kotoko and Bechem United recorded big victories on Saturday and Sunday respectfully in week 1 of the new 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



The Hunters thumped Tarkwa-based Medeama SC at the Nana Foso Gyabour Park while Asante Kotoko staged a 3-1 victory over Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ahead of their matchday two clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, coach Mingle has said that it will be difficult for his team against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.



"Kotoko is a big club with large followers, so Kotoko playing at their home grounds which has been long since they played there, is not going to be an easy game but the better side with luck will win."



"At times, one can brag with what he feels but without luck, you might lose, that's why I'm saying one with better luck will win," he said as reported by Ghanasoccernet.



