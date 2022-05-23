It will be great to have the Black Stars technical team that beat Nigeria at the World Cup – Alhaji Grusah  

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars management committee member Alhaji Grusah says it will be great to have the Black Stars technical team that beat Nigeria at the World Cup tournament.



Ghana is without a substantive coach but it is said the Ghana Football Association will in the coming days announce the appointment of Otto Addo and his technical team for permanent ahead of the immediate national assignments.



Addo guided the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after dispatching sworn West African rivals Nigeria in an epic two-legged qualifiers in March with support from Mas Ud Didi Dramani, Chris Hughton and George Boateng.



According to Alhaji Grusah, they want to adhere to the President Nana Akuffo Addo’s demand by maintaining the technical team that defeated Nigeria in the World Cup playoff, adding it will be great to have them at the 2022 soccer mundial in Qatar.



"We are preparing for the Afcon. The FA should announce the new head coach of Black Stars soon. “It should either be Chris Hughton or Otto Addo but the father of the nation, President Nana Addo wants us to maintain the entire technical team and that is what we must do”



“Chris Hughton is a gentleman and a good adviser, it will be great to have both coaches at the World Cup, I want them to work together." He added.



Black Stars will return to action on June 1 against Madagascar in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.