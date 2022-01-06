It will be difficult for Black Stars to win AFCON 2021 - Coach Osei

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Michael Osei has opined that the quest for the Black Stars to lift the 2021 AFCON is not going to be an easy one.



The local coach said although Ghanaians have waited for several years in winning another trophy, that dream is not going to be easy.



”It is a tournament we expect them to make an impact. The boys are also determined to win. Ghanaians have yearned to win the AFCON. But all the same, it won’t be easy at all. This is because the generation has changed. Some of the countries have changed after calling quality players.”



Coach Osei speaking on Rainbow Sports said anything could happen in the tournament but Ghana’s quest to lift the trophy would be a difficult task to achieve.