It will be an honor to wear the Ghana jersey - Nigel van Haveren

Soccer News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dutch-born goalkeeper of Ghanaian descent Nigel Ekow Oheneba van Haveren has reiterated his desire to represent Ghana at the national level.



Nigel could represent both Netherlands and Ghana due to his parents’ nationalities with his dad being a Dutch and his mother a Ghanaian.



The 17-year-old said representing Ghana will be a dream and honor for him and his family.



“I used to play as a midfielder but later took interest in goalkeeping after consulting my trainers”



“I am not ready yet because of passport issues. We are working on ensuring that I don’t lose my Dutch passport if I switch to play for Ghana. So when I turn 18, we will see”, Nigel told Happy FM.



Nigel also explained why he opts to play for Ghana instead of the Netherlands.



“For the Dutch national team I haven’t been invited yet but I will be honored to play for Ghana because of my mum. It will make me and my family proud”.



Nigel currently plays for Dutch-side Vitesse U-21 side. He has been to Ghana on four occasions and on his recent visit had some training sessions with former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.



Nigel van Haveren is preparing ahead of the new season with his club.