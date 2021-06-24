It will be an honor to play for Ghana- Nigel van Haveren

Sports News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Dutch-born goalkeeper of Ghanaian descent, Nigel Ekow Oheneba van Haveren, has reiterated his desire to represent Ghana at the national level.



Nigel could represent both Netherlands and Ghana due to his parents’ nationalities with his dad being Dutch and his mother a Ghanaian.



The 17-year-old says representing Ghana will be a dream and honour for him and his family.



Speaking in an exclusive interview live from his base in the Netherlands he said, “I used to play as a midfielder but later took interest in goalkeeping after consulting my trainers”.



“I am not ready yet because of passport issues. We are working on ensuring that I don’t lose my Dutch passport if I switch to play for Ghana. So when I turn 18 years, we will see”, Nigel told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Nigel also explained why he opts to play for Ghana instead of the Netherlands.



“For the Dutch national team I haven’t been invited yet but I will be honoured to play for Ghana because of my mum. It will make me and my family proud”.



Nigel currently plays for Dutch-side Vitesse U-21 side.



He has been to Ghana on four occasions and on his recent visit had some training sessions with former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.



Nigel van Haveren is preparing ahead of the new season with his club.



He added that the league will be starting in a few week’s time.