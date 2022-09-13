'It wasn't an easy game' - Medeama's Kwasi Donsu on 1-0 win over Legon Cities

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama midfielder Kwasi Donsu says they had a tough time against Legon Cities despite winning the Ghana Premier League encounter 1-0 on Sunday.



A second-half strike by Kofi Asmah ensured Medeama got off to a winning start in the new season.



Legon Cities had two men sent off as Michael Ampadu and Michel Otou were both dismissed in the second half for dissent.



“It wasn’t an easy game based on the fact that it was a season opener, we went into the game with the idea of picking all points at stake, we were determined to win and it paid off for us,” he told Seth Kojo Amoah Mayanga of Sunyani-based Union FM.



“Last season, we lost 3-1 to Legon Cities at their home grounds, so going into this game we were poised to change the narrative and with determination, we were able to win”



“For the past weeks, David Duncan has been with us at training but I can say he wasn’t much involved in our training activities. So, it is a collaborative effort from both Duncan and his assistant Umar Rabi that helped us to win”



