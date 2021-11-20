'It was too early for me' - Felix Afena Gyan opens up on Black Stars snub

Sports News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster, Felix Afena Gyan has revealed why he snubbed an invite to join the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



The 18-year-old was handed his debut call-up by Coach Milovan Rajevac for the crucial games but failed to turn up for the encounter.



According to his handlers, the Ghanaian midfielder isnt ready for the national team and must focus on his development under Jose Mourinho at the club level.



Speaking in an interview with ace journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the striker said he didn’t feel the time was right to wear the national team jersey.



“I felt it was too early for me to answer the call from the national team because I need to grow, physically but also mentally and psychologically” Afena-Gyan revealed.



“I also thought it was important for me to stay in Trigoria to accumulate training under [Jose] Mourinho’s orders, to continue improving and growing.



The Ghanaian also added that despite not responding to the call-up, he hopes to be a part of the team in the coming years.



“I have a lot of respect for my national team and I hope to be part of it in the future. The coach asked me if I would go and I told him I didn’t feel ready yet. But it was my decision. I thought it was premature for me to take such a step,” he concluded.



The Black Stars went ahead to draw with Ethiopia in the penultimate game before beating Bafana Bafana with a 1-0 scoreline.



