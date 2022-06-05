It was the best decision - Gerald Asamoah on picking Germany over Ghana

Sports News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Germany international, Gerald Asamoah has insisted that he harbors no regret in picking the former World Champions over Ghana.



Speaking in an interview, the first-team manager of Schalke 04 shared that he gave strong consideration to several issues before pledging allegiance to Germany.



According to him, playing for the European giants propelled him to the height he attained in his career, and he has no regret in making that decision.



“I have no regret. At that moment it was the best decision that I took. Maybe I would have taken a different decision today because Otto Addo is the coach but at the time it was one of the best decisions," he told Accra-based Peace FM.



"It has helped me a lot and I love Ghana. I follow Ghana and watch Ghana. I’m a Ghanaian but the decision to play for Germany is one of the best decisions I took.



The former Schalke man played in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, mainly was capped 43 times by Germany, scoring six goals.



During his playing career, Asamoah played as a forward, and he was mainly known for his pace, his physical strength, and his hard-working approach.



He has bonded the most of his career to Schalke, where he has been widely appreciated not only for his accomplishments as a player but also for his relaxed and positive attitude and his role as a community leader off the pitch.



Asamoah was born in Mampong before his family moved to Germany in 1990.



He immediately started playing football in several local teams and entered the youth academy of Hannover 96 at the age of 16.