It was so good playing with Eddie Nketiah - Gabriel Jesus

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

New Arsenal signing, Gabriel Jesus has lauded the outstanding qualities of Black Stars target Eddie Nketiah after playing with him for the first time in their 5-3 friendly win against Nurnberg on Friday.



The Ghanaian striker failed to score but the Brazilian announced his presence as he helped Arsenal overturn a 2-0 deficit to win against the lower-tier German side.



Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Arsenal won the match but linked up beautifully with Eddie Nketiah as these played two upfront.



Speaking after the game, Jesus said: "It was so good to play with Eddie."



"We’re both together and make short passes that are good. Two strikers there are a little bit different. We have a lot of qualities and it was so good to play with him."



Despite being a bit-part player under Mikel Arteta for the majority of the season, the talented striker still managed to return impressive numbers over his 21 Premier League outings – only eight of which came as starts – scoring five goals, registering one assist, and creating two big chances for his teammates.



But the English-born decided to ditch the number 30 jersey he wore last season for the club's iconic number 14 jersey that has been worn by Thiery Henry and the likes.