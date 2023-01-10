It was priceless to score in front of my family – Ghana’s Kelvin Abrefa

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

On Sunday, Ghanaian teenager Kelvin Abrefa scored his first professional goal in Reading’s 2-0 victory over Watford in the FA Cup round 3.



The 19-year-old found the back of the net in the third minute of added time, securing Reading’s progression to the next round.



Abrefa described the feeling of scoring his first goal as “priceless,” and was grateful to have been able to celebrate it with his family.



The wonder goal, which was initially thought to be a coincidence, was a result of Abrefa’s hard work and determination.



When asked by Reading media if he was buzzing to score the goal, he said: “yeah, I am, I am, to be fair.



“I celebrated with my family and it was a great time. Yeah, it was. Having them right behind you as well. I see my brother jump up and then that’s when I see him and I thought I ran towards him.



“First, I was going to come to the lads when I see my brother so I had to run to my brother.



“At least the people who support you through your journey, you know, you got your football club but your family, the ones who were there for the journey.”



The 19-year-old appeared once for the Black Satellites in the 2022 Toulon Tournament held in France.