It was fun teasing you - Sam George tells Oppong Nkrumah

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, made fun of his fellow parliamentarian, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, following the Super Clash game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, arrived at the stadium in a green replica jersey of Kotoko and was seated not far from Same George in the VIP stands in the company of his former deputy minister, Pius Enam Hadzide who was also in a Kotoko replica.



Before the game, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah was in high hopes that the Porcupines were going to beat the Phobians.



The two parliamentarians had a good time watching the game together, however, after 90 minutes, it was Hearts of Oak who carried the day with a 1-0 win.



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah then took to Twitter to congratulate Hearts of Oak and Sam George for their win.





After the rains yesterday, it was certain that the rainbow ???? would rise over Accra. It was fun teasing you @konkrumah. Come join me eat my fufu and porcupine light soup.???????????? https://t.co/wtpEw6BCSM