It was disappointing – Gernot Rohr reacts to Nigeria’s short AFCON campaign

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Nigeria head coach, Gernot Rohr has described the performance of the Super Eagles at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament as disappointing.



The national team of the West African country suffered elimination from the tournament ongoing in Cameroon at the Round 16 stage after a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.



The result which came as an upset was after the African giant had won all three matches in the group stage.



Speaking on the campaign of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr said he was surprised the team exited at that stage.



“Nigeria was disappointing – losing to a weakened Tunisia in the Round of 16, it came as a surprise,” Rohr was quoted as saying by Sportschau, a German sports magazine on broadcaster ARD.



The gaffer was in charge of Nigeria for five years but was sacked prior to the start of the AFCON.