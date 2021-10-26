'It was an important win for us' - Anderlecht star Majeed Ashimeru after Beerschot win

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has described Anderlecht's victory against Beerschot as an important one.



The 24-year-old Black Stars player netted his first goal of the season as the Purple and Whites thumped Beerschot 4-2 at home and end a four-game run with a win.



"It's an important victory", Ashimeru told Sporza. “We felt the pressure, but the coach told us how good we are and that we have to stay calm and focused. The whole team did it", he added.



Majeed Ashimeru's goal was well worked between him and teammate Joshua Zirkzee, a combination manager Vincent Kompany is hoping will be key to the team's progress.



"In training, we often practice this. When I have the ball, I know where my teammates are and they know how I move. It was indeed a beautiful combination", said the Ghanaian.



"If we stay focused we will get the points we need. There are still a lot of games to come, we have to keep it up."