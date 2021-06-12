It was an honour to captain the Black Stars - Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has expressed his gratitude for the rare chance of captaining the Ghana national team when they played Morocco earlier this week.



The Crystal Palace attacker led the four-time African champions when they lost 1-0 against the Atlas Lions in their internaional in the Moroccan capital on Tuesday.



The team was led by the England-based star Jordan Ayew as his senior brother Andre who is substantive captain, started the mastch from the bench.



Ghana will play Ivory Coast in Cape Coast on Saturday and captain Andre and his deputy Thomas Partey in the squad it is certain Jordan will have to hand over the captain's band.



With few hours left before the Black Stars take on the Elehpants, Jordan Ayew has written to express his appreciation for the chance to lead his national team.



"It was an honour to captain our country on Tuesday," the Crystal Palace striker wrote on social media late on Friday night.



The Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew led the Black Stars in the absence of his brother and substantive captain Andre Ayew in the game against Morocco on Tuesday.



The decision was made following the absence of the two deputy captains Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori for the game on Tuesday.



Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor was without two of his key players for this high profile game which served as preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori did not join the team’s training camp in Cape Coast two weeks ago.



The Swansea city star despite joining the team for the trip to Morocco did not start the game.



Thomas Partey who joined the team’s camp on Friday was excused by the head coach



Richard Ofori could not make the squad due to injury.



Meanwhile, FIFA has approved Ghana’s request to play an International friendly against the Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire subject to observing all COVID-19 protocols.



This complies with the regulations governing International matches. Member Associations must seek authorization from FIFA for all tier 1 matches, the Ghana Football Association said in a statement.



The two friendlies will serve as preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which kicks off in September.



