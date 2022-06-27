It was an easy decision to join Charlton Athletic - Joe Wollacott

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana goalkeeper Joe Wollacott says it was an easy decision to join English League One side Charlton Athletic in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The 25-year-old who featured in the 2021/22 League Two Team of the Season joins the Addicks on a three-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Swindon Town.



After impressing with the Robins under Ben Garner, Wollacott earned his maiden Ghana call-up last October and has since helped his country qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar.



"It made it an easy decision. We had a really good season last year," he told the club's official website.



"Obviously, I know how he wants to play, I know how he wants his goalkeeper to play, and I feel like, for the next step in my career, he can really develop that, and hopefully, we will have a successful season here."



"I look forward to it. It will be a fun day for sure, and hopefully, we can start the season off successfully.



Wollacott added, "Look, I'm just ready to get to work and hopefully just hit the ground running, as the old cliche is. It's good."



