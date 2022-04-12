It was a great feeling - Samuel Inkoom on his Hearts of Oak debut

Hearts of Oak sign ex-Kotoko defender Samuel Inkoom



Asante Kotoko put one past Hearts of Oak in Kumasi



Hearts of Oak's new signing, Samuel Inkoom, has said his debut for the Phobians on Sunday, April 10, 2022, was exciting.



The former Asante Kotoko man made his maiden appearance for the Rainbow lads in a 1-0 defeat to Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Reacting to his Hearts bow, Inkoom tweeted that his debut in Kumasi was a great feeling.



“I’m elated to join Accra Hearts of Oak. The journey began last Sunday when I made my debut in Kumasi and it was a great feeling."



He added the defeat was not what he desired the team will have another opportunity to try to make things right next time.



“The results weren’t what we were expecting but we live to fight another day. Let’s all help to make the Ghana Premier League a better one. Phobia!" He posted on his official social media page.



The former Black Stars player signed a one-year deal with Hearts of Oak on April 8, 2022, joining as a free agent.



Inkoom is back for his second spell in the Ghana Premier League(GPL) since leaving the shores of Ghana in 2009.



Hearts of Oak is his third different GPL side having played for Hasaacas FC and Asante Kotoko between 2007 and 2009.



The 32-year-old has one GPL title in his cabinet, a trophy he won when he played for Kotoko.





