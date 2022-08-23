It takes the grace of God to be a rich footballer in Ghana – Alex Asamoah

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko forward Alex Asamoah has asserted that to be a rich footballer in Ghana isn't easy, and it can only take the grace of God to achieve more in terms of finances.



Over the years, there have been concerns about the meager salaries paid to players who ply their trade in Ghana.



As a result, most players who turn out to perform well join other clubs on the continent or move to Europe for greener pastures.



The mass exodus of players in the domestic top-flight league has affected the standard of the Ghana Premier League and also the performance of Ghanaian teams in Africa.



In an interview with Accra-based Hot FM, the experienced attacker opened up on how difficult it is for local players to be rich.



“It's always difficult to create enough wealth while playing in Ghana”



“It takes grace to become wealthy as a local player and this has contributed to mass players exodus” he said.