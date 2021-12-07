It takes quality players to succeed in Africa - Charles Taylor to Ghanaian clubs

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Charles Taylor has advised Ghanaian clubs to strive to have quality if they want to succeed in Africa.



Speaking in an engagement on Angel TV on Monday, the ex-Hearts of Oak talisman said he does not believe any club from Ghana can make any impact in Africa in the next 10 years.



“There's no trick in playing North African clubs. The trick is have quality. When we arrived in Tunisia to play Esperance in 2000, the fans said they'll beat us 4-0.



“We were laughing in the bus cos we trained to win by 2-0. We won 2-1 away. We were just too good,” Charles Taylor shared.



His comments come on the back of Hearts of Oak’s humiliating exit from the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup.



Charles Taylor wants clubs in Ghana to focus on getting quality players if the target is to compete with the best on the continent and succeed.