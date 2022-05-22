It should either be Chris Hughton or Otto Addo – Alhaji Grusah on next Black Stars coach

Sports News of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars management committee member Alhaji Grusah has opened up on the vacant coaching job as a qualification for the 2023 African Cup of Nations nears.



Ghana is without a substantive coach but it is said the Ghana Football Association will in the coming days announce the appointment of Otto Addo and his technical team for permanent ahead of the immediate national assignments.



Addo guided the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after dispatching sworn West African rivals Nigeria in epic two-legged qualifiers in March with support from Mas Ud Didi Dramani, Chris Hughton, and George Boateng.



Reacting to the appointment of a new coach for the national, the owner of King Faisal indicated it should either be Chris Hughton or Otto Addo but said once the President of the country, Nana Akuffo Addo wants the entire technical team maintained they will do exactly that.



"We are preparing for the Afcon. The FA should announce the new head coach of Black Stars soon. “It should either be Chris Hughton or Otto Addo but the father of the nation, President Nana Addo wants us to maintain the entire technical team and that is what we must do”



“Chris Hughton is a gentleman and a good adviser, it will be great to have both coaches at the World Cup, I want them to work together." He added.



Ghana will begin the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1 before traveling to Central Africa for their second group game.