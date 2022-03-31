It’s very unfortunate – NFF secretary reacts to fan violence

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The general secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Mohammed Sanusi has bemoaned the fan violence that marred the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana.



The Super Eagles and the Black Stars faced off at the Moshood Abiola National Sports Stadium on Tuesday in the second leg of the world cup qualifiers playoff.



Unfortunately, after Nigeria failed to qualify, some irate fans invaded the pitch to attack players and cause mayhem.



In the end, a CAF/FIFA Medical officer Dr. Joseph Kabungo who was on duty lost his life.



Speaking to BBC after the incident, Mohammed Sanusi who is general secretary for the NFF says what happened is unfortunate as he condemned the act of the fans.



“It was very unfortunate and we are sad - we are not happy with what has happened,” Sanusi shared.



Meanwhile, reports suggest that FIFA could sanction Nigeria for Tuesday’s violence.