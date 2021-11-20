'It's unfortunate that we did not win title' - Hasaacas Ladies coach Basigi

Sports News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hasaacas Ladies coach, Yussif Basigi admits disappointment after missing out on the CAF Women's Champions League trophy on Friday.



The Ghanaian champions lost the final of the maiden tournament 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in Cairo.



“It’s unfortunate that we did not win. We came in with the intention of winning, but it was almost impossible. We will be ready to win the next edition of WCL," Basigi said after the defeat.



“My centre backs had to cover more for the halfbacks. I never taught my players to set offside traps, so the second goal did not happen because of that.



Although disappointed to not win the ultimate, Basigi is proud of his girls for the team's impressive run.



“The next edition will surely be tougher; we came here and saw it all. Everyone will go back and get stronger for the next time”.



“It’s historic for us to be in the final because others came and go, but we stayed," he added.