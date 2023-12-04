It's too early to think about winning the Bundesliga title – Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong

Sports News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong believes it’s too early to think of German Bundesliga title chase in the ongoing campaign.



Leverkusen have been impressive this season and are currently on the summit of the Bundesliga League table with 35 points after 13 games.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian right-back was in action on Sunday when his side played out a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund at the Bay Arena.



Speaking to Joy Sports after the game, Frimpong downplayed any chances of annexing the Bundesliga title as he believes the season is too young to think of title chase.



“It’s too early because we have not even ended the Christmas break so we will just take it game by game and also focus on the results” he said after the game.



The 22-year-old has been in blistering form in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen, contributing 13 goals across all competitions for the German outfit.