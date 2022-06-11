It’s time for Ayew brothers to leave the Black Stars - Kofi Badu

Sports News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Black and Asante Kotoko player Kofi Badu has stated that Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew and Al Sadd playmaker Andre Ayew should bow out of the national team.



In a phone chat with Sir Joe Laka, the Kotoko legend said that the Ayew Brothers' father, Abedi Ayew Pele, would have long asked for the two to leave the Black Stars squad if he was not their father.



Kofi Badu laments that it is time to allow other players an opportunity to shine for the senior national football team, the Black Stars.



“If Jordan and Dede Ayew were not the sons of Abedi Pele, Abedi Pele would have long called for them to be out of black stars. Let’s say the truth. It’s obvious. They have played the black stars for quite a long time and it’s time for them to leave,” he said.



The brothers are currently with the Black Stars preparing for pre-World Cup friendly games. Jordan Ayew scored Ghana's only goal in the 4-1 defeat to Japan yesterday morning in the Kirin Cup.



