It’s only in Ghana drinking and smoking is seen as offence for players - Dan Quaye

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Former Ghana International, Dan Quaye has disclosed that drinking and smoking are normal for all players except for those who ply their trade in Ghana.



Dan Quaye who was responding to comments by Hearts of Oak board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe comments that some of their players smoke and drink before games, stated that he sees no wrong in such actions.



According to the former Hearts of Oak defender, drinking and smoking are regular things players in Europe engage in to celebrate an achievement or regain energy.



"Drinking and smoking are everywhere in the world of football. In Germany, Spain, England and other countries, players take cups of beer to regain lost energy after a game, others smoke as a sign of enjoyment after a match win," the ex-Great Olympic player said on Agyenkwa FM, 101.9.



The ex-Accra Hearts of Oak defender said it was a norm for him to take a bottle of alcohol after their victories over rivals Asante Kotoko. He noted that Ghanaians must stop treating drinking and smoking as a heinous crimes for players.



"It's only in our country that when a player is seen drinking then it's a taboo and for that matter become a big news in the public"



"In my playing days, I used to drink a bottle of Guinness. When we win a game, it's just a moment to feel happy ''



" Even when we beat Kotoko to win the super cup, I drunk one bottle of Guinness after the game''



JNA/KPE