'It’s not what I would want' - Dodoo on goal return for Doncaster Rovers this season

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo is unhappy with his goal for goal return for English Football League One side Doncaster Rovers this season.



The 26-year-old was on the scoresheet for Rovers in their 2-0 win over Burton Albion which saw them end their home campaign on a winning note at the Eco-Power Stadium.



Dodoo's strike was his 4th goal of the season in 32 league appearances with one assist to his name for Doncaster Rovers.



"It’s not what I would want. It’d have been good to get to ten or 12 in the league," he told club's official website.



"Goals have been hard to come by. If you look through the goals we’ve scored, there’s not been many.



"It’s been tough to get chances and a really tough season in general.



"As a centre forward it’s been really tough to get shots in games.



"We know what the problem is now and unfortunately it’s come a bit late for us figuring it out.



"It’s been hard to create chances and it’s something we’ll look to address. We should have been aware of the issues earlier."



Doncaster Rovers are 23rd on the league table with 37 points after 45 games played so far.