It’s not over yet, we can still win the league - Kotoko’s Emmanuel Gyamfi

Sports News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Captain of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Gyamfi has refused to give up on the Porcupines' chances of winning the Ghana Premier League this season following the 1-0 loss to Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



The Reds succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Phobians thanks to Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who scored the only goal in the game.



Prior to the match, both sides were tied to 56 points but the victory for Hearts of Oak now leaves the Porcupines short of three points from the League leaders.



With just three matches to end the season, however, Emmanuel Gyamfi is still optimistic that Asante Kotoko can miraculously win the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking after the game, the Kotoko deputy captain said, “The better side won today, we came into this game to get the three maximum points but since everything is possible in football, we lost.”



“We think it’s not over, just like the way we lost today, we can also overturn the scoreline in other matches. They also have games to play, it’s either they could lose or draw,” the winger added.



Gyamfi expressed gratitude to the Porcupine fans for their tremendous support and stated that the team will do its best possible to win the league.



“I say kudos to the supporters because before the game, they cheered us up and even after they are behind us,” the player said.



He added, “So as I said before, it’s not over, the games ahead of us are 9 points so if you lose and we also win, then we are level. We are not down until the season ends.”



Kotoko’s next game is against King Faisal at home.



Watch video below







