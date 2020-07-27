Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

It’s not normal that we have to wear masks - Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has once again encouraged Ghanaians to adhere to the Coronavirus safety protocols.



Delivering his Covid19 update from the Jubilee House on Sunday night, July 26, 2020, the President admitted how the virus has adversely impacted the way of life in Ghana.



He stated that it is not normal that people have to wear masks everytime, not be able to shake hands and hug one another.



However, he said, people must learn to live with this new way of life until a treatment is found for coronavirus.



Until treatment is found, Covid19 will remain a part of our lives, he said.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.