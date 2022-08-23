It's not about what you did in the past - Charles Taylor shoots down Asamoah Gyan's World Cup request

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Former Hearts of Oak forward, Charles Taylor has shot down calls by Asamoah Gyan for him to be included in Ghana’s team for the 2022 World Cup.



Charles Taylor opines that Gyan lacks the fitness to play competitive football and should not be considered for a call-up.



He told Angel FM that a fit and firing Gyan would have been ideal for the team but the current state of the legend does not make him material for a tournament like the World Cup.



He said that no coach worth his salt would give thought to selecting who has enjoyed club football for more than two years.



“We have regular fitness and match fitness. Even those who get injured and return struggle to hit the ground running. We are not talking about history, we’re looking at current performance. He has done his bit for the country. A fit and firing Gyan will have a free ride to the World Cup but let's ask what he is training for. We have two months to the World Cup so if you can’t we should add you. I don’t think any competent coach will entertain this. We can’t take someone who is not playing for any club,” he said.



Asamoah Gyan in a BBC interview said he was working hard to get himself in shape for the World Cup.





"Anything can happen. You know it's happened before. I'm talking about Cameroon in 1994 with Roger Milla you know coming back from retirement to play in the World Cup. I haven't retired yet. I haven't announced my retirement. You know I've been out for almost two years now due to injuries, due to my body," he told BBC.



"I just need to get my body back in shape. So I've started training of course so I need to get back in shape and see how my body reacts to playing competitive football. Talent-wise, I reckon it's there already so I just have to prepare physically and then we'll see what happens."



"Honestly, I haven't spoken to anybody at all. It's part of the plan. I just want to make sure and see how my body reacts first. Me and my manager, we've been talking behind the scenes, you know and everything so we just have to make sure, we know what we are doing. Everything is in progress, and everything looks positive. We'll see what happens. There might be a surprise."



Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, including six in the World Cup, making him the continent's leading scorer in the competition.



