It’s not a CEO’s job to recruit players – Malik Jabir to Nana Yaw Amponsah

• Asante Kotoko is reported to have agreed to a deal to sign Richard Boadu from Medeama



• Dr. Prosper Nartey is also set to take over from coach Mariano Barreto



• Malik Jabir believes that players must be signed upon the recommendation of the head coach



Asante Kotoko legend and former coach, Malik Jabir has said that it is not the responsibility of Nana Yaw Amponsah to be doing player transfers as the Chief Executive Officer of the club.



Malik Jabir has questioned why the club will be doing business in the transfer window when they are yet to communicate to their fans about the future of coach Mariano Barreto and his assistants.



Coach Malik Jabir’s comment comes on the back of reports that Asante Kotoko has agreed to a deal with Medeama SC to sign midfielder Richard Boadu and are still negotiating with other clubs for potential transfers.



“The coach and his assistants are not around so who is recruiting players for Kotoko, it’s not a job for the C.E.O or any of the management members.”



“Any newly appointed coach for Kotoko will be blamed if he fails at the end of next season. They (Kotoko) have decided not to involve us the die-hards for the recruitment so we are all watching from afar,” Malik Jabir told Kumasi-based Otec FM in an interview.



Meanwhile, WAFA coach Dr. Prosper Nartey is set to take over from Mariano Barreto according to reports from Kumasi.